Beverly "B" Lohrmam-Grossman

Beverly "B" Lohrmam-Grossman Obituary
Beverly "B" Lohrmam-Grossman

Alexandria - Beverly "B" Lohrmam-Grossman, age 91, of Alexandria, MN, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in Alomere Health in Alexandria former teacher of Alexandria schools.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

A visitation will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-7 PM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria and also for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested. All proceeds will be given to Alexandria area education programs or scholarships programs in Beverly Lohrman-Grossman's honor.

Anderson Funeral Home Alexandria, MN

320-763-5900

www.andersonfuner al.net



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
