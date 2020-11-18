Bianca Beret Norman



Bianca Beret Norman, 47, passed away peacefully at her home on November 5, 2020. A memorial will be planned at a later date.



Bianca was born in St. Cloud on Feb. 28, 1973 to Ross Norman and Delrita Rudnitski. She spent much of her adult life in Bisbee, Arizona. Survivors include her brother, Karma Norman, Seattle, WA, and father, Ross Norman, St. Cloud, as well as her beloved horses, Cricket and Olive, and treasured dogs, Abby, Freya and Lupe. She was preceded in death by her mother, Delrita Rudnitski, on April 7, 2010.



Loved and missed by numerous friends, Bianca is remembered for her art, passion for animals, skill with horses, and fierce independence. Her network of close friends, 'horse people' and fellow artists in and around Bisbee were her community, and were central to helping her pass exactly as she lived, with a beautiful authenticity.









