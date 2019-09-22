Services
Bill F. Garner


1932 - 2019
Bill F. Garner Obituary
Bill F. Garner

St. Cloud, MN - Bill Frank Garner, age 87, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home in St. Cloud.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bill was born April 8, 1932 in Waterloo, IA to George and Anna (Bergman) Garner. He attended grade school in Waterloo, IA and graduated from Waverly High School, Waverly, IA. Bill served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1952. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1957. During his time at the University of Minnesota Bill played football in 1954 and 1955 and ran track in 1955 through 1957, serving as Captain of the track team in 1957. On December 18, 1955 Bill was united in marriage to LouAnn Shoquist in Clinton, MN. He was employed by Paper Calmenson for 38 years. Bill loved playing golf for 57 years. He also enjoyed following all of his children's and grandchildren's athletic events.

Survivors include his wife, LouAnn Garner of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Kelly Lahr of Grand Rapids, MI; Jane (Jim) Herian of Moorhead, MN; and Sally (John) Atkinson of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Ronald Garner of Minneapolis, MN; and James (Lois) Garner of Longville, MN; ten grandchildren, Bob (Becka) Garner, Andrew (Amy) Herian, Taylor (Bryce) Jorgenson, Frank Garner, Jack Atkinson, Olivia Garner, Joey Atkinson, Charlie Atkinson, Anna Lahr and Daniel Lahr; and four great grandchildren, Carson Herian, Cameron Herian, Harper Jorgenson and Grayson Garner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Thomas L. Garner, and son-in-law, Kevin Lahr.

Memorials are preferred.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 22, 2019
