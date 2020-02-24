Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Bill Frahm


1934 - 2020
Bill Frahm Obituary
Bill Frahm

Oro Valley, Az formerly of Saint Cloud - Bill Frahm, age 86, passed away Thursday, February 5 in Oro Valley, AZ. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, February 29, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud, followed immediately by a time of gathering until 3:00PM. Bill was the son of Albert "Rowdy" and Thelma Frahm , born on December 15, 1934, in Elbow Lake, MN. Bill was a long time resident of St. Cloud, where he was the owner of the Miller Beer distribution facility, before selling the company and retiring to Arizona.

Bill was an avid hunter and was also known to enjoy a relaxing day on the lake fishing. He thoroughly enjoyed each and every moment he spent outdoors. Bill was a proud sponsor of Ducks Unlimited as well as the athletic programs at St. Cloud State University.

Bill will always be remembered by his wife, Marcine Frahm; children, Craig (Sandy) Frahm of St. Cloud, Karen Frahm of Cottage Grove, and Paula Frahm of Oro Valley, AZ; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives, extended family and close friends.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
