|
|
Billy Lee Smith
Bill Smith, age 66 passed away on December 7th at his home after a long battle with several serious health issues.
Bill Lee Smith was born October 19th, 1953 to James and Eleanor (Cater) Smith. He was the youngest of 2 brothers and a sister. Bill went to elementary school in Clear Lake where he grew up and graduated from the St. Cloud Technical High School. In 1975 he married Kathy Hoefer at Trinity Lutheran church in Clear Lake. They settled in Clear Lake in a home Bill built with help from his friends and family. There, they raised their 2 daughters, Amy and Melissa.
Bill was a mason by trade for most of his working years, often pointing out jobs he's done while driving through different towns. He enjoyed hanging out with this family and friends, gardening, wood working, watching football and western movies, ice fishing and reading.
Surviving Bill is his Wife Kathy of 44 years, Daughters Amy (Mike) Gilley of St. Cloud, Melissa (Heath) Farmen of Foley and 4 beautiful grandchildren. Mikayla & Ashlynn Gilley and Tobin & Piper Farmen. Brother Roger Smith of St. Cloud, Sister Mary Kirchenbauer of Clear Lake and sister-in-law Ruth Smith of Long Prairie and many beloved Nieces & Nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eleanor and his brother Ralph.
A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, December 11th at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home located at 1900 Veterans Dr, St. Cloud. Visitation hours are from 10:00-11:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM. There will be a luncheon directly after the service followed by the burial at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019