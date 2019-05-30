|
Blake Evan Wilkinson
Winona - Blake Evan Wilkinson, 64 of Winona, MN died Saturday May 25, 2019 in his home. He was born March 21, 1955 to John and Randine (Jacobson) Wilkinson in North Hollywood, CA. He grew up with seven siblings, relocating across the US frequently until attending High School in Sartell, MN before joining the Navy. He was stationed at Norfolk, VA.
On July 11, 2015 he married the love of his life, Rita Elliott, before god on the farm in Houston, MN. He was a skilled artist, talented welder, enjoyed woodworking and had made beautiful furniture for his and Rita's home.
Blake is survived by his loving wife Rita; children Ashley (Drew) Deitrick, John (Brittina Klick) Wilkinson; Grandson Bohdi Deitrick; siblings Collin (Jill), Drew, Eric, Forrest, Gavin (Karlyn) and Heidi Wilkinson; step children Cindy (Cory Sweningson) Elliott, Brandi (Lance) Kreckow, Carrie (Dominic) Plank, Brodie (Roxanne) Elliott; step grandchildren Guyla, Kaydence, Rachel, Abbie, DJ, Zach, Aaden, Lilly, Sophia, Jayse, Gavin, Gadge, Margaret; and his beloved dog Zuzu. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Anthony, step granddaughter Ashlynn and grandchild baby Wilkinson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. Please view his tribute video and sign his online guestbook at hofffuneral.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 30, 2019