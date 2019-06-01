|
|
Blake J. Hemker
Freeport - Blake J. Hemker, age 22 of Freeport, passed away peacefully due to complications from cystic fibrosis on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home in Freeport, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Parish prayers will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening at the church.
Blake Joseph Hemker was born March 13, 1997 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jim and Jean (Engelmeyer) Hemker. He graduated from Melrose High School in 2015. He worked as a courier for Freeport State Bank for a short time.
Blake was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. He had a strong faith growing up, but the challenges of cystic fibrosis had him questioning his faith. In the last six to seven months, Blake and Father Dan had many conversations that helped him restore his faith and ease his fear of dying. Blake had a very strong will to live and hit many milestones in his life. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing X-Box, golfing, watching SJU college football, other professional sports, and food network shows.
Survivors include his parents, Jim and Jean Hemker of Freeport; brother and sister, Jamie (Cheri) Hemker of Sauk Rapids and Meaghan Hemker (Ryan Hickman) of Freeport; nephews, Tyler, Connor, and Nolan Hemker; grandmother, Marge Engelmeyer of St. Rosa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art Engelmeyer and Virgil and Lola Hemker; uncle, Jack Engelmeyer; and infant cousin, Burke Engelmeyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart School and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 1, 2019