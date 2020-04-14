|
|
Bob Utecht
Bob Utecht went to his heavenly home on April 11, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born April 15, 1948 in St. Nicholas, MN to Andrew and Alvina Utecht and was the youngest of seven sons. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Berger on September 7, 1970. They built a life together with their sons Ryan and Randy in Cold Spring, MN.
Bob worked 18 years in construction and another 26 years for the City of St. Cloud Street Department. After retiring, Bob greatly enjoyed the friendships he made delivering and picking up cars for various St. Cloud dealerships. His co-workers were likely on the receiving end of one of his favorite lines, "I'll give an honest day's work for an honest day's pay. As soon as I get an honest day's pay, I will give an honest day's work." That being said, everyone who knew Bob would attest that he was loyal and hardworking. He was always the first one up a ladder to help a friend shingle a roof and could often be found with a buddy in a woodshop building cabinets or just tinkering. He was typically the first to show up when there was a project and the last to leave.
He enjoyed fishing bullheads (true game fish) with the guys, drinking coffee with his wisecracking buddies, never ending projects with his two sons and countless adventures with his wife Kathy and their grandchildren. Those who knew Bob, quickly learned that his proudest accomplishment and greatest joy was his family, including his wife Kathy, son Ryan and his wife Lisa, and their children Ava, Lauren, Elliette and Asher; son Randy and his wife Kelly, and their children, Weston, Emma and Maiya.
Bob felt fortunate to have survived a number of heart-health issues and wanted to give back. To that end, he participated in many heart studies at CentraCare to try and move the science of heart disease forward toward better medicine and treatment.
In addition to his wife, his sons and their families, Bob is survived by his brothers, Jimmie (Kathy), David (Lana), and Walter; sisters-in-law, Jake and Ione, and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Alvina; brothers, Ernie, Melvin and Kenneth; sister-in-laws, Mary Kay and Marlene.
A celebration of Bob's life will be planned once we can all be together again. If it's raining, we'll head inside because as Bob would say "A chicken's head is about an inch wide and even it has the sense to get out of the rain."
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, who tenderly cared for him and honored the wonderful man he was.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Augusta MN 56301 or at
www.quietoakshospicehouse.org.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020