Bobbie Anderson



Melrose - Roberta J. "Bobbie" Anderson, age 71 of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Sauk Centre, with the funeral service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 25. Pastor Ron Hemsworth and Pastor Joe DiVietro will officiate. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, November 27, at Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone, Minnesota.



Roberta Jean Ploeger was born May 26, 1949, in Pine City, Minnesota, to Robert and Darlean (Klatt) Ploeger. Bobbie was a 1967 graduate of Sandstone High School and attended Bethel College in St. Paul for a short time. She was united in marriage to Dave Anderson on April 12, 1969, in Sandstone. In 1970, they moved to Melrose when Dave began his teaching career. From 1971 to 1973, they lived in Augusta, Georgia, while Dave served in the US Army. In 1973, they moved back to Melrose when Dave resumed his teaching career and where they made their permanent home.



Bobbie worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Larry Tavis for 17 years. Following his retirement, she worked at Stearns Electric Association in data entry until her retirement in 2011.



Bobbie was a member of Faith Baptist Church for 50 years. During this time she played piano, sang, taught Sunday School, provided meals for AWANA, and had a phone ministry with shut-ins.



Survivors include her mother, Darlean Ploeger, GracePointe Commons, Cambridge, Minnesota; husband of 51 years, Dave Anderson, Melrose; three children: Chris (Kristi) Anderson, St. Cloud; Jen (Mark) Traeger, Melrose; and Sarah (Jeremy) Adams, Pequot Lakes; siblings: John (Cherie) Ploeger, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Greg (Ditto) Ploeger, Iron River, Wisconsin; Deb (Scott) Salonek, Laguna Vista, Texas. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Tori Yanish (fiance Julian Weitz-Elder), Will and Max Anderson, Zoe and Layne Adams, and Andrew Traeger; and two great grandchildren; Gavin and Illana Yanish. Bobbie also will be dearly missed by special relatives Jeff and JayAnn Ray and their children, Karlie (Neubert), Kensie and Brynna; as well as countless relatives, friends and her church family.



Bobbie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ploeger.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.









