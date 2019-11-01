|
|
Bobby Jean Anderson
Kimball - Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Church of God in Eden Valley for Bobby Jean Anderson, 29 of Kimball who passed away on Thursday at Loesch Supported Living in Kimball, surrounded by her loving family. Pastor Anne Fischhaber will officiate and burial will be at Paynesville Cemetery in Paynesville. Friends and relatives may visit from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and also one hour prior to services at Church of God in Eden Valley on Thursday. There will be a prayer service on Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bobby Jean was born on October 13, 1990 in St. Cloud to James and Cindy (Lehnen) Anderson. She has lived in Kimball for the past 14 years, prior to that Paynesville for 12 years and in St. Cloud for two years. She attended Paynesville Schools and St. Cloud Apollo High School. Bobby Jean worked at Independent Center, Inc. in Waite Park. Throughout her lifetime, she acquired strength, perseverance and the ability to overcome many obstacles and challenges. With that strength and ability, she surprised many doctors and proved the expected outcomes wrong. She truly touched many lives and left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Bobby Jean loved fishing, hunting, camping, the cabin up north, watching movies and visiting with family and friends. When she spent time in the hospital, her most cherished memory was her cousin Susan visiting her.
Left behind to remember Bobby Jean, are her parents, James of Paynesville, Cindy (Paul Coulter) Lehnen of Hawick; caregivers, Dan (Barb) Waldorf of Watkins, Mike (Vickie) Loesch of Kimball; several aunts & uncles; great aunts & uncles; cousins and extended family members. Bobby Jean is soaring now with her grandparents; great grandparents; and many extended relatives.
Thank you for all of the condolences and well wishes together. We are very blessed to have so much love and support. Thank you, family, friends and caregivers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019