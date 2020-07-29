Bonita G. GruberSt. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Bonita G. Gruber, age 83 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at CentraCare Therapy Suites in Sartell. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the Church on Saturday. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.Bonita was born on November 9, 1936 in St. Cloud to Boniface and Genevieve (LeClaire) Rieland. Bonita married David Gruber on September 4, 1956 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill. She was a proud homemaker all of her life and also worked in Daycare for 19 years. Bonita was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Christian Women, Catholic United Financial, and a former member of the Legion of Mary.She enjoyed puzzles, quilting, baking and spending time with family and friends.She is survived by her sons, Keith (Mary) of St. Joseph and Kellen (Lori) of Avon; grandchildren: Jenny (John) Oien, Erin (Gary) Dobmeier, Megan (Matt) Rauch, Travis (Ashley) Gruber and Linsey (Mason) Mawby, nine great-grandchildren; sister and brother, Marilyn Winter and Jim Reiland both of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.Bonita was preceded in death by her parents; husband David in 2008; great-grandson, Luke Oien.A Special Thank You to the Staff of Edgewood for all the care given to Bonita.Masks are required.