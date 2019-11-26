|
Bonita "Bonnie" Mauritz
Albany - Services celebrating the life of Bonnie Mauritz, age 73 of Albany, will be 1:00 PM, Friday, November 29, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in Albany, burial will be in the Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery. Bonnie died Saturday at the Mother Of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a time for friends to gather after 12:00 Noon on Friday at the funeral home in Albany.
Bonnie was born April19, 1946 in Albany to Norbert and Myrtle (Christen) Neuwirth. She did home daycare for several years and then worked for Mother of Mercy for over 30 years. She was a CNA the last few years she worked at the nursing home. She is a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Rick Mauritz, Albany; Cheryl (Rich) Steindl, Oakdale and Sheri Mauritz, Inver Grove Heights. She is also survived by her brothers, Norbert (Janet) Neuwirth, Avon and Neil (Joie) Neuwirth, Albany.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care and the St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019