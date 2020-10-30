1/1
Bonive M. "Bonnie" Kaeter
1935 - 2020
Bonive "Bonnie" M. Kaeter

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minden Township for Bonive "Bonnie" M. Kaeter, age 84 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care and Retirement Center. Burial will be at the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Bonnie was born on December 27, 1935 to Chester V. and Ida C. (Dahlen) Pearson. She married Robert Kaeter on February 13, 1960 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She lived in Sauk Rapids for most of her life. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She worked as a homemaker, raising four children. Bonnie was a type setter at the Benton County News and was the first secretary for the St. Cloud Vo-Tech. Donating her time to others was a way of life for her, as she volunteered much of her time as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, Sunday School Teacher and as a 4-H Leader. She was a member of the Sons of Norway and Christian Women. Bonnie loved photography, the Arts, reading, raising puppies, cats and being around animals. She enjoyed fishing, celebrating birthdays and Halloween was her favorite holiday. Bonnie will be remembered as being very sociable and friendly. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her loving husband, Robert of Sauk Rapids, children, Bradley (Cynthia) of Shoreview, Becky (Kerry) Lindgren of Staples and Brent of Sauk Rapids; and grandchildren, Brian, Megan, Nathan and Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Brian in 1980 and brother, Bruce Pearson.

"The Past is History - Tomorrow a Mystery - Today a Gift - treat it as such"…author unknown

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
