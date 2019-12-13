|
Bonni Kay Skudlarek
Nisswa - Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Bonni Kay Skudlarek, age 77, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain Bruce Tessen will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Bonni was born August 21, 1942 in Gallup, NM to E.W. & Babe Braasch. She married Eugene Skudlarek in April 1962 in Minneapolis. Bonni was a homemaker and also a Beautician. She was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Bonni enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, and spending time with her grandson.
Bonni is survived by her husband, Eugene of Nisswa; son, Terry (Tena) Skudlarek of Champlin; sisters, Bev Truchan of Mesa, AZ and Bette (Jim) Kaufman of Denver, CO; and grandson, Owen. Bonni was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Tammy Skudlarek.
Obituary and guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019