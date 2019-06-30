Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Clearwater, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Clearwater, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Majeski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Ann Majeski


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Ann Majeski Obituary
Bonnie Ann Majeski

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater, MN for Bonnie Ann Majeski, age 55, of St Cloud. Bonnie passed away June 26, at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial in St. Luke's Cemetery following the service.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church on July 3rd at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater.

Bonnie was born December 13, 1963, in St Cloud, MN to the late James and Alvina (Penny) Beniek Majeski. Bonnie was the social butterfly of St. Benedict's, and she helped with the training of prosthetic's awareness. Bonnie had logged over two hundred hours of volunteer services at St Benedict's.

She is survived by one sister Connie (William) Polipnick, one brother Jayson (Angie) Majeski, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dear friend Tim Peterson.

The family would like to thank St Benedict's Senior Center and the Dialysis Center for their loving and compassionate care of our sister Bonnie.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.