|
|
Bonnie Ann Majeski
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater, MN for Bonnie Ann Majeski, age 55, of St Cloud. Bonnie passed away June 26, at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial in St. Luke's Cemetery following the service.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church on July 3rd at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater.
Bonnie was born December 13, 1963, in St Cloud, MN to the late James and Alvina (Penny) Beniek Majeski. Bonnie was the social butterfly of St. Benedict's, and she helped with the training of prosthetic's awareness. Bonnie had logged over two hundred hours of volunteer services at St Benedict's.
She is survived by one sister Connie (William) Polipnick, one brother Jayson (Angie) Majeski, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her dear friend Tim Peterson.
The family would like to thank St Benedict's Senior Center and the Dialysis Center for their loving and compassionate care of our sister Bonnie.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 30, 2019