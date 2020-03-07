|
Bonnie Jean Storm
The Villages, FL. - Bonnie Storm, age 84 of The Villages, FL, passed away on March 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Surviving are her devoted husband, Sid; her children Sue (Chris) Burt, The Villages, FL; Steve (Darla) Storm, Alexandria, MN; and Stan (Ann) Storm, Wayzata, MN; grandchildren Sam (Laura), Joe and Tom Burt; Austin, Andrew and Grant Storm; and Alexandra (Jordan) Komendowski and Sydney Storm; and siblings Marcy Johnson, Diane (Gary) Halse, Eugene (Renee). She will be buried at the VA National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020