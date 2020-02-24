|
|
Bonnie L. Peterson
Sartell - Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for Bonnie L. Peterson, age 61, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family, after a brief, yet courageous battle with cancer. Pastor Brady Finnern will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Messiah Lutheran Church.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020