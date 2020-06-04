Bonnie M. Bernick
1964 - 2020
Bonnie M. Bernick

St. Cloud, MN - Private Services will be held for Bonnie M. Bernick, age 55, of St. Cloud. Bonnie passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at her home with family at her side. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell.

Bonnie was born June 18, 1964 in St. Cloud to George and Eva (Bondgien) Doeden.

She is survived by her children John Bernick, Melissa Bernick, Erin Elkins, Zach Elkins, Katie (Caleb) Carter, Nathan Elkins, grandsons Brayden and Ezra Carter, brothers Chris (Doreen) Doeden, Jamison (Jodi) Doeden, and sister-in-law Marsha Elkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and spouse Earl Elkins.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
