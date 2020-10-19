Brad R. Grunig
St. Cloud, MN - Brad Robert Grunig, age 45 of St. Cloud, MN died unexpectedly on Monday, October 12, 2020 in an automobile accident in Richmond, MN.
Memorial services will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Services will also be available via livestream at www.bensonfuneralhome.com
. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Brad was born on March 2, 1975 in Windom, MN to Farley and Gail (Liesenfeld) Grunig. He graduated from Comfrey Public High School, Comfrey, MN in 1993. Brad attended college briefly before working a variety of jobs as a machine operator. Most recently he was employed by West Rock in St. Cloud, MN. Brad enjoyed playing guitar with his son, Nick, fishing, working on and building computers and rock collecting with his son, Jax. He was never far from a cup of coffee and appreciated the occasional cigar.
Brad is survived by his son, Nicollo 'Nick' of Ledyard, IA and mother Julie Fuller, of Mankato, MN; son, Jax and mother Brandy Bottem of St. Cloud, MN; father, Farley Grunig (fiancé Marj Christensen) of Bingham Lake, MN; sister, Bethanie (Clint) Leonard of Prospect, Tasmania, Australia; and grandmother, Dorothy Grunig of Comfrey, MN.
He was preceded in death by his mother Gail, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandfather.