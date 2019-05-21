|
Bradley James Dale
St. Cloud - Bradley James Dale was born May 12, 1954 to Cathryn (Lanser) and Allan Dale in Robbinsdale, MN. Brad graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1972, earning the title of State High School Wrestling Champion his senior year. He earned his BS from Bemidji State University. He married Jane Surma in 1986, at Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud, MN. Before retirement he was an Insurance Agent for Bankers Life and Casualty.
Brad died on May 17th, 2019.
Brad loved watching and coaching son Michael in Little League baseball, and supporting daughter Angie on the Cathedral Dance Team. He loved all children, especially his two granddaughters, Lila and Avery. In recent years he volunteered to read to the children at a local elementary school and "Mr. Brad" was much loved. Mornings at the cabin were for doing the crossword puzzle and taking the kids in for 'cappuccino.' Brad was an avid sports fan, and was a lifelong fan of the Twins. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time up north with Michael, his brothers and nephews. He transferred his fishing expertise to Florida, enjoying many days fishing on the beach. Most of all, Brad loved spending time with his family. His family and friends will remember him as a kind, sociable companion, who will be greatly missed.
Brad is survived by his wife Jane (Surma), daughter Angie (Jason) Potts, son Michael, granddaughters Lila and Avery Potts; siblings Don (Maria), Kathy (Steve) Zegar, Larry (Rhonda), and Pat; many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Bill.
Mass will be held at Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud on Thursday May 23 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 21, 2019