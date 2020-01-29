Resources
St. Martin - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Brandon T. Schaefer, age 35, who died Tuesday at the CentraCare - Paynesville Hospital surrounded by his family.

Relatives and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning at the Church.

Brandon was born on June 13, 1984 in Albany, MN to Gerald and Debra (Tomsche) Schaefer. He was proud to be the 6th generation to farm on the family farm alongside his father. He was very creative and loved woodworking, riding his Harley in the summer and spear fishing in his Grandpa's spear house. Brandon was the happiest being with his friends.

Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Deb Schaefer; grandparents, Alice Schaefer, Tom and Marilyn Tomsche; brother, Dave (Danelle); niece Kaylee; nephew and godson, Jaxson; his close friend, Kim Gertken and her children, Kyle, Cloey, Colton; many aunts and uncles and his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Herman Schaefer and his uncle, Steve Schaefer.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
