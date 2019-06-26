|
|
Brett Allen Wieber
Fountain Hills - Brett Allen Wieber, 33, of Fountain Hills, Arizona passed away peacefully on June 23rd, 2019 from kidney failure. Brett was born March 25th, 1986 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Dean and Margi (Ferber) Wieber. He was a graduate of Benilde-St. Margret's High School, St. Louis Park, Minnesota and a graduate of the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota.
Brett was a bright, kind and funny man with many friends. He loved living in the Sunshine State of Arizona for the last years of his life. Despite his numerous, lifelong health issues, his positive attitude was an inspiration to anyone who met him.
He is survived by his parents Dean and Margi (Ferber) Wieber, his sister Sarah Wieber and brother-in-law Pierre Reverend and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
A visitation will be held at Huber Funeral Homes, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 on Thursday June 27th 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm. His funeral mass will be held on Friday June 28th 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen, MN 55317.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from June 26 to June 28, 2019