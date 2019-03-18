Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westwood Community Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood Community Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett Monaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett D. Monaghan


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brett D. Monaghan Obituary
Brett D. Monaghan

St. Cloud - Brett Duane Monaghan, age 58, of St. Cloud, MN passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial service celebrating the life of Brett D. Monaghan will be at 11:00 AM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Westwood Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday, March 21 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service Friday at Church. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Brett Duane Monaghan was born on June 28, 1960 in Grand Forks, ND to William and Darlene (Wood) Monaghan. After earning an associates degree Brett began working in Safety Management and Human resources.

Brett enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycle, and being outdoors; particularly bow hunting. He will be remembered as a kind, caring, gentle, and loving man who was always there for others especially his children and fiancé.

Brett is survived by his children, Grant and Eli Monaghan of St. Cloud, MN; mother, Darlene Storey of Mesa, AZ; fiancé, Deb Johnson of St. Cloud, MN and her children Devan (Dan) Haselkamp of St. Cloud, MN and Aren Johnson of Elgin Air Force Base; Siblings, Deanna (John) McLeod of Grand Forks, ND and Scott Monaghan of Glendale, AZ; 4 nieces and nephews, Laura (Jim) Fox, Jake McLeod, Dillon (Erin) McLeod, Erin (Miles) Barber, David Monaghan, and Ashley Sinclair; and 2 great-nephews.

Brett was able to see God's hand in all things, and all people. He truly appreciated the deep love of his family and friends.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now