Brett D. Monaghan



St. Cloud - Brett Duane Monaghan, age 58, of St. Cloud, MN passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.



A Memorial service celebrating the life of Brett D. Monaghan will be at 11:00 AM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Westwood Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday, March 21 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service Friday at Church. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.



Brett Duane Monaghan was born on June 28, 1960 in Grand Forks, ND to William and Darlene (Wood) Monaghan. After earning an associates degree Brett began working in Safety Management and Human resources.



Brett enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycle, and being outdoors; particularly bow hunting. He will be remembered as a kind, caring, gentle, and loving man who was always there for others especially his children and fiancé.



Brett is survived by his children, Grant and Eli Monaghan of St. Cloud, MN; mother, Darlene Storey of Mesa, AZ; fiancé, Deb Johnson of St. Cloud, MN and her children Devan (Dan) Haselkamp of St. Cloud, MN and Aren Johnson of Elgin Air Force Base; Siblings, Deanna (John) McLeod of Grand Forks, ND and Scott Monaghan of Glendale, AZ; 4 nieces and nephews, Laura (Jim) Fox, Jake McLeod, Dillon (Erin) McLeod, Erin (Miles) Barber, David Monaghan, and Ashley Sinclair; and 2 great-nephews.



Brett was able to see God's hand in all things, and all people. He truly appreciated the deep love of his family and friends.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary