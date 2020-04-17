Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Karnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian A. Karnes


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian A. Karnes Obituary
Brian A. Karnes

St. Cloud - Brian Arthur Karnes, age 56, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN.

A private graveside service was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Brian was born August 17, 1963 in Little Falls, MN to Ivan L. and Jean (Anderson) Karnes. Brian worked as a janitor for many years and helped care for his aunt. He enjoyed holidays and eating. Sloppy joes and tacos were his favorites.

Survivors include his mother Jean Karnes of St. Cloud, MN; brothers Ivan Karnes Jr. of St. Cloud, MN; Daniel (Laureen ) Karnes of St. Cloud, MN; and Bradley Karnes of St. Cloud, MN.

He was preceded in death by his father.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now