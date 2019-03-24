Dr. Brownie Williams



Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, for Dr. Brownie Williams, age 64, who passed away on March 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. The Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.



Brownie was born January 2, 1955 in St. Cloud to Bernard E. "Barney" and June F. (Horgan) Williams. He grew up in St. Cloud and attended Cathedral High School. Brownie stole Michelle Murphy's heart junior year in high school and they subsequently went on to get married on January 7, 1977 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Brownie was a member at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. In 1981 he followed his dream and opened a 1000 sq. ft medical clinic in Sartell with only two rooms where he worked as a Chiropractor. Given the ongoing growth he remodeled the adjacent office and added 2000 square feet. He combined medical and chiropractic in 1996 to form what is known as Williams Integracare Clinic. Brownie's ongoing perseverance and work ethic drove him to getting to the clinic by 6:10 a.m. almost every day. Everyone respected Brownie for his vision and tenacity but deep inside everyone really loved him for who he was as a person. Throughout his hard work in everything in life, his family remained number one behind everything he did.



Brownie was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting. When he wasn't at home, he could be found in the woods! He taught his children and grandchildren to love the outdoors, to respect nature and to love nature.



He taught his children what unconditional love is truly means. He instilled that car rides (windshield time) should be spent talking to each other, often enlightening his children with his knowledge and advice. Brownie and Michelle were always welcoming and opened their home. Their children's friends would make sure Brownie and Michelle were there to hang out, because of the joy and fun they added. He was adored by his five grandchildren who loved their Papa very much, especially for the extra treats he always managed to sneak them. He taught his family unconditional love and support, he was the rock of the family, and because of this, the strength he has instilled in them will never be lost, but rather a constant reminder of him. His genuine smile and booming, but always kind, voice will be profoundly missed by all.



Survivors include his wife, Michelle of Sartell; children, Dr. David (Candice) of Edina, Danielle (Mason) Thelen of Minneapolis, Megan (Peter) Mulheran of Plymouth; grandchildren, Jada, Lydia, Maisie, Parker and Brody; brothers and sister, Thomas J. (Catherine) of Sartell, Barbara M. (Curt) Johnson of Sartell, Mark A. (Arlene) of St. Cloud, Daniel J. (Carol) of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Toni Williams of Princeton and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael F. Williams and niece Julianne Marie Williams.



Memorials are preferred to Poor Clare Sisters and American Hemochromatosis Society.



