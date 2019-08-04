Services
LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME
205 Albion Ave.
Fairmont, MN 56031
(507) 238-2215
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Rhoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce G. Rhoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce G. Rhoe Obituary
Bruce G. Rhoe

Sartell - Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Bruce G. Rhoe, age 61 of Sartell who passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Wright will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Bruce was born on October 21, 1957 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Marland "George" and Irene (Bialke) Rhoe. He was employed by Intercomp Company in Medina for over 40 years. Bruce married Cindi (Stedman) Walter on August 17, 2002 at Lakeview Chapel in Fairmont. He was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church.

Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the races, being with his dogs and especially spending time with his friends and family.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Cindi; his mother, Irene of Wayzata; sister; Roberta (Rob) Larson of Dayton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Bruce's family would like to thank the staff of the Country Manor Health Care Center and the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now