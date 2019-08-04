|
Bruce G. Rhoe
Sartell - Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Bruce G. Rhoe, age 61 of Sartell who passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Wright will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Bruce was born on October 21, 1957 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Marland "George" and Irene (Bialke) Rhoe. He was employed by Intercomp Company in Medina for over 40 years. Bruce married Cindi (Stedman) Walter on August 17, 2002 at Lakeview Chapel in Fairmont. He was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church.
Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the races, being with his dogs and especially spending time with his friends and family.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Cindi; his mother, Irene of Wayzata; sister; Roberta (Rob) Larson of Dayton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Bruce's family would like to thank the staff of the Country Manor Health Care Center and the St. Cloud Hospital.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 4, 2019