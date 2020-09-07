Bruce Harold Wheece



Sauk Rapids - Bruce Wheece, 75, died Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. He was born August 31, 1945 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to the late John and Lorraine Wheece. He married Cathy Landwehr in 1969. Survivors include daughter Jennifer (Daniel) Bednarski of Saint Louis Park MN, and son Jason (Rachel) Wheece of Sauk Rapids, MN.



Brothers and sisters include Jacquline Lahr of Rice MN, Wendy Muyres of St.Cloud MN, Roger of Rice MN, Cynthia Pietila of Holdingford MN, and Karen (Daniel) Wolfe of Sauk Centre MN.



Grandchildren include Elena Bednarski, Katrina Bednarski, Tanner Wheece, Jack Wheece and Hudson Wheece.



Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois, and brother Jeff.



A funeral will be held September 22, 2020, at St. Augustines Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation at 10 am followed by mass.









