Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Martin Parish Center
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
St. Martin, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Nordmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Nordmann


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Nordmann Obituary
Bruce Nordmann

St. Martin - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Bruce Nordmann, age 57, who died Saturday at Meeker Manor in Litchfield, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the St. Martin Parish Center.

Bruce was born on May 27, 1962 in Paynesville, MN to Marcellus and Sally (Lahr) Nordmann. He lived at home until he was 20 and then moved into R.E.M. Fernwood where he spent most of his adult life. Bruce loved being outside and enjoyed nature. He enjoyed car rides, being with people, and eating, especially chocolate.

He is survived by his brother Larry; nieces, Lori Powers and Michelle Nordmann; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcellus and Sally.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.