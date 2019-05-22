Bruce Ostendorf



Saint Cloud - The celebration of the life of Bruce Ostendorf, age 57 of St. Cloud, will be 11:00 AM, May 24 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Bruce died as the result of an accident at his home. Friends may gather after 10:00 AM Friday at the funeral home.



Bruce was born June 10, 1961 in St. Cloud to Walter and Darlene (Dullinger) Ostendorf. He owned B&E Painting, a house painting company for several years. He was an over the road truck driver for the past 8 years. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing, camping and 4-wheeling. Bruce generously donated his handy man abilities to his friends and family needed it.



Bruce is survived by his mother, Darlene Ostendorf, Waite Park; children; Nicholas Ostendorf, St. Cloud; Michael (Jodi) Ostendorf, Chanhassen; and Kari (Raymond) Coble, Summerville, South Carolina. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and brothers and sisters, JoAnn (Don) Boaz, Crestville, FL; Allen (Dawn) Ostendorf, Rice; Dale (Kathy) Ostendorf, St. Cloud; Lori (Dan) Felix, St. Joseph; Jane (Brian) Keville, Walker; and Wanda Ostendorf, Waite Park.



Bruce is preceded in death by his father and his brother, Jeff Ostendorf.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 22, 2019