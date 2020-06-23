Cari Ann Kroska



On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Cari Ann Kroska (Tummel), loving wife and mother of one, step-mother of one, passed away peacefully in her home at age 45 .



Cari was born on May 12, 1975 in St. Cloud, Mn to Bruce and Donna (Holstad) Tummel. Cari graduated from Tech High-School of St. Cloud in 1994. On October 31, 2019 her favorite day of the year, she married Jamie Kroska (her high-school sweetheart) where they lived in Forest Lake, Mn.



Cari had a huge passion for animals, wilderness and hiking. She was also an avid music lover, who loved to sing. She also enjoyed riding snowmobiles/ATV's and loved cooking for others. She was known for her quick comments, her endless caring heart, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.



Cari was preceded in death by her son, Devin Jungels and her grand-parents. She is survived by her husband Jamie Kroska, step-daughter Stephanie Kroska, Father Bruce Tummel and his wife Sandi, Mother Donna (Holstad) Tummel. Her brother Joel and her sister Andrea Wykstra and her husband Austin.



A Celebration Of Life for Cari Ann Kroska will be held at the St. Cloud VFW post 428. 9 18th Ave. N. For family and close friends on July 11TH from 1-4PM.









