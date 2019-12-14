|
Carlos R. Ortega Conde
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Carlos R. Ortega Conde, age 46, of St. Cloud who passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Carlos will be remembered for his great love for his family and friends, and his talent and loyalty to his employer and co-workers. His brilliant and logical mind will be missed by all, as he was never without an answer. He has gifted the world with his huge smile, honesty, wisdom, positive outlook, and his love. His strength and will to seek answers and never give up is an inspiration to us all, and he will live forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Carlos is survived by his wife, Marit (Hartjes) Ortega of St. Cloud; children, Stella (13), Lara (10), and Rafael (5); parents; Carlos Ortega Perez and Amanda Conde Ecarri of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Lourdes (Jorge) Pernas of Sauk Rapids, Shantelle Keller-Ortega of Switzerland; father- and mother-in-law, Jack and Marleen Hartjes of Springfield, MN; brother-in-law, Dominic (Lindsey) Hartjes of Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Madeline (Echnaton Vedder) Hartjes of Madison, WI; nieces and nephews, Gabriel Sanchez, Stephanie Lowry-Ortega, Dave Lowry-Ortega, Ada Hartjes, Brennan Hartjes, Micah Vedder and Elodie Hartjes; and his German Shephard, Cortana.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and niece, Mariana Sanchez.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019