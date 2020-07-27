1/1
Carol A. Schwartz
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Schwartz

St. Cloud, MN - Private family memorial services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery for Carol A. Schwartz, "Chic", age 77, of St. Cloud, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. An open house, starting at 3:30 PM, will be held for family and friends at Johnny's home following the services.

Carol was born on June 12, 1943 to Isadore and Gertrude (Theis) Meyer in Luxemburg Township, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to John A. Schwartz on July 24, 1962. Carol was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She was primarily a stay at home mother, selflessly raising her three children. In her limited spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, reading the newspaper and finding her "quiet place" doing puzzle books.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John; children, Wanda (Barry) Zenner, Kurt, and Todd (Rachel); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and three sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.

A special thank you to the staff of Moments Hospice and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for their loving and compassionate care of Carol.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 27 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved