Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Carol Ann Kramer

Carol Ann Kramer Obituary
Carol Ann Kramer

St. Cloud - Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud for Carol Ann Kramer, age 76, who passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Benedicts Senior Community. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff and residents at St. Benedict's Senior Community.

Obituary and guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
