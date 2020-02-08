|
|
Carol Ann Landowski
Good Thunder - Carol Ann Landowski, age 54, of Good Thunder, MN formerly of Mankato, died on February 7, 2020 at her home.
Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 1:00 p.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Mankato. Visitation will be from 11:30-1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Mankato. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Carol was born on January 21, 1966 in Mankato to Eugene and Mary (Kuehn) Lorentz. She attended college at MSU. Carol worked for HSI for over 10 years. On October 26, 2002, Carol was united in marriage to Anthony Landowski. Carol enjoyed cooking, listening to the radio and watching television, shopping for deals, and playing with her puppy. She loved family dinners together on holidays. Most of all, Carol enjoyed spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by her husband, Anthony; children, Kyle and Lacey; two sisters, Julie Lorentz and Christie (Jeffrey) Brand; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Dustin Brand.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020