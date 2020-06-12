Carol Ann Mayer
Carol Ann Mayer

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota for Carol Ann Mayer, age 81, a resident of St. Cloud. Carol passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Country Manor Nursing Home. The Reverend Jose Chettoor will officiate. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.

Carol was born November 15, 1938 to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Thyen) Mayer. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Cathedral High School and St. Cloud State University. She enjoyed music, animals and her faith. Carol was a librarian at St. Mary's Cathedral High School and she retired from the Minnesota Migrant counsel.

Carol is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Mayer of St. Cloud.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
