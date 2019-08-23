Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral (Upper Church)
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral (Upper Church)
St. Cloud, MN
1955 - 2019
Carol Benson Obituary
Carol Benson

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Cathedral (Upper Church) in St. Cloud for Carol Benson, age 64, of St. Cloud, who passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with family by her side. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday (TODAY) at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Carol was born on February 6, 1955 in Fort Fairfield, Maine to James and Pearl (Bourgeois) Benson. She graduated from Pequot Lakes High School. Carol worked for many years at Good Shepherd Senior Community as a laundry aid. She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral.

She enjoyed embroidery, and attending auctions with Mike.

Carol is survived by her brother and sisters, Jim Benson, Joyce Marx both of St. Cloud, and Jean Benson of Denver, CO, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; and special friend Mike S. Revering.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A Special Thank You to the Poor Clare Sister's for all of their prayers.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 23, 2019
