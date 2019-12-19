|
|
Carol Ellington
St. Cloud - Carol Ann Ellington of 19164 Deerwood Road, Clearwater, Minnesota died November 28th at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota following a long debilitating illness. She was born on February 22, 1948 in Sioux City, Iowa and graduated from Heelan High School in Sioux City. She was married to Morris Jay Ellington on April 8, 1978 at St. Cecilia's Cathedral in Omaha, Nebraska. In addition to caring for her family she was employed in a variety of sales positions. She attended numerous Catholic Churches, the most recent of which were St. Mary's Cathedral and St. Anthony's, both of St. Cloud. We celebrate especially her considerable talent for ornamental gardening. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Ballew and her father, Earl Ballew. She is survived by her husband, Morris Ellington; daughter, Elizabeth Ellington and son, William Ellington.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019