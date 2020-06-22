Carol Hartman

Carol HartmanWaite Park - The Mass of Christian Burial, Celebrating the Life of Carol M. Hartman, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 25 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. There will be visitation from 10-11 AM at church prior to the Mass. Interment will be held at 1:00PM at the St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery in Richmond after the Mass. Carol passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19 at the Sterling Park Commons in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. Carol was born on February 19, 1928 in the Pantown area of St. Cloud, the daughter of Bernard and Alice (Bauer) Maleska. On October 15, 1949 she was united in marriage to Urban Hartman at the Church of St. Peter's in St. Cloud. She was a devout volunteer at her church and always enjoyed her time fishing, playing cards, and working puzzles. Carol will always be remembered by her siblings, Donna Brinker of White Bear, Mary Keske of Clearwater, Priscilla Neubert of Sauk Rapids, Patricia (Gary) Bjerke of St. Joseph, Bonnie (Tim) Murphy of Quamba, and Shirley Bertschi of Quamba; sister-in-law, Bertilla Lommel of St. Cloud; her cousins and longtime caregivers, Darlene Collier and LeRoy (Mary) Bauer; as well as many nieces and nephews, other extended family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Urban Hartman; parents, Bernard and Alice Maleska; siblings, Marshall Maleska, Warren Maleska, Bernard Maleska Jr., and Delores Contreras; brothers-in-law, Stanley Brinker and Harold Keske.