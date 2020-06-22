Carol Hartman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Hartman

Waite Park - The Mass of Christian Burial, Celebrating the Life of Carol M. Hartman, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 25 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. There will be visitation from 10-11 AM at church prior to the Mass. Interment will be held at 1:00PM at the St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery in Richmond after the Mass. Carol passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19 at the Sterling Park Commons in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. Carol was born on February 19, 1928 in the Pantown area of St. Cloud, the daughter of Bernard and Alice (Bauer) Maleska. On October 15, 1949 she was united in marriage to Urban Hartman at the Church of St. Peter's in St. Cloud. She was a devout volunteer at her church and always enjoyed her time fishing, playing cards, and working puzzles. Carol will always be remembered by her siblings, Donna Brinker of White Bear, Mary Keske of Clearwater, Priscilla Neubert of Sauk Rapids, Patricia (Gary) Bjerke of St. Joseph, Bonnie (Tim) Murphy of Quamba, and Shirley Bertschi of Quamba; sister-in-law, Bertilla Lommel of St. Cloud; her cousins and longtime caregivers, Darlene Collier and LeRoy (Mary) Bauer; as well as many nieces and nephews, other extended family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Urban Hartman; parents, Bernard and Alice Maleska; siblings, Marshall Maleska, Warren Maleska, Bernard Maleska Jr., and Delores Contreras; brothers-in-law, Stanley Brinker and Harold Keske.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved