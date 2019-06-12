Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
New Richmond, MN
View Map
Carol Janice "Grabinski" Haffner Obituary
Carol Janice Haffner "Grabinski" Age 77 of Star Prairie, WI was born 10-27-1941. Carol passed away after a short battle with a very aggressive cancer on the 5th of June, 2019.

She is survived by children, Jeannine Haffner-Brekke, Rodney & Julie Haffner, Robin & Colleen Haffner, Todd & Colleen Haffner, and Tammy Haffner. 14 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; and 1 Great - Great granddaughter, who all lovingly called her Grandma "GG". Her siblings, Jean & Kenneth Wickmann, Bill & Sherry Grabinski, and Tom Grabinski; one very dear friend, Melanie Greenfield; many family and friends along with her beloved dog, Riley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Delroy Haffner; her parents, Fred and Alma Grabinski; her in-laws, Richard & Ida Haffner; son, Scott Haffner; grandson, Joshua Schouten; son-in-law, Tom Brekke; sisters, JoAnn Grabinski and Barb Francis; and sister-in-law Deloris (Sis) Soderlund.

Visitation on Friday June 14, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond. Funeral Mass will be at 11 am on Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond.

On June 6, 2019 Carol and Del celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, dancing once again together in Heaven….

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 12, 2019
