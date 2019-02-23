Services
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
4310 Cr-137
St Cloud, MN 56301
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Churc
St. Cloud, MN
Alexandria - Carol Kittelson age, 92, of Alexandria, Minnesota, formerly of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Memorial Services will be held May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church.

Carol is survived by Kristen (Gordy) Anderson of Cornucopia, WI; Gwen (Kent) Baldry of Pelican Rapids, MN; Susan (Mark) Baldry of Dumont, MN; Barbara (Mike) Kabeiseman of Yankton, SD. Carol was preceded in death by her son Stephen Kittelson. www.bainbridgefuneralhome.com.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 23, 2019
