Carol L. Davis
Carol L. Davis of Big Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the CentraCare Health Care Center in Monticello, Minnesota. Carol was born on December 22, 1937, to Lee and Violet Studanski in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. She attended and graduated from Big Lake High School, Big Lake, Minnesota. Carol was married to Dale Davis on July 16, 1960. She enjoyed playing horseshoes, bowling, watching the Twins and Vikings, pulltabs and her scratch-offs. She also enjoyed gardening and watching birds from her porch. Carol is survived by her children, Steve (Karen) Davis, Vicky Kranz, Tim (Julie) Davis; grandchildren, Sadie, Brandon (Emily), Nathan (Nicole), Austin, Mason; five great grandsons and one great granddaughter on the way; brother, Earl Studanski; sisters, Gloria (Ted) Kopff, Darlene (Roy) Klugow; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; brothe,r Jimmy Studanski; sister, Kathleen Cole; and son-in-law, Jeff Kranz. Funeral service Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, 6 PM with visitation beginning at 4 PM. All at Saron Lutheran Church 311 Lake St. S. in Big Lake, MN. Private interment. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-265-2917 www.petersongrimsochapel .com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019