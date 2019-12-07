|
Carol L. Michels
Paynesville - Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, MN for Carol Lynn Michels, age 73 of Paynesville who died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the CentraCare Koronis Manor Care Center in Paynesville. Reverend Carol Smith of Place of Hope in St. Cloud, MN will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday all at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.
Carol was born on May 2, 1946, at Langdon, ND the daughter of Ivan and Thelma (Merrell) Walker. She grew up and attended school in Langdon. They later moved to Long Prairie, MN where she also attended school. On September 7, 1963, she was united in marriage to Matthew J. Michels at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie, MN. After they were married, they farmed near Belgrade for 26 years, before moving to a farm east of Paynesville. This has been their home since that time.
Carol loved gardening, doing big puzzles and making Christmas and Easter special for her family. She was a very loving mother who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by: two sisters, and three brothers.
Carol is survived by: her husband of 56 years, Matthew of Paynesville; her children, Lori (Gary) Lembeck of Waite Park, MN, Jeffery (Robin) Michels of Sioux City, IA, Debra (Randy) Wieling of Brainerd, MN, David (April) Michels of Waite Park, MN; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy and Jamie Lembeck, Kristian, Branden, Zoey, and Justen Michels, Kaitlyn and Madison Wieling, Ashley and Sarah Michels, 2 great grandchildren, Kaelen and Theo Lembeck ; two sisters and four brothers; nieces, nephews, and cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019