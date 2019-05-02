Carol L. Scott



Rapid City, SD formerly of St. Cloud - Carol Lorraine Scott died on Monday April 29th, 2019 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD after a brave battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, quick wit and abundant sense of humor. She reveled in making her home and social events beautiful with her creative decorating skills.



Carol was born to C. Harold and Loretta C. (Weber) Gustafson in St. Cloud, MN. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1943 where she was inducted into the National Honor Society. She married Carl C. Scott on June 22, 1946 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. She owned and operated North Star Employment for nearly 40 years until her retirement at age 76. During her career, she touched many lives and always offered a sympathetic ear to the job seekers finding their way to her office. She was also a long-time member of the St. Cloud Chapter of Business and Professional Women, serving as President for a two-year term.



After her husband's death in 2005, Carol began spending her winters in Apache Junction, AZ where she met her fiancé, Don Becher of Omaha, NE. They were true soulmates and spent four happy years together until Don's death in 2010. Carol continued spending her winters in Arizona and summers in St. Cloud as long as her health allowed.



Carol is survived by children Steven Scott, St. Cloud, MN, and Mary Scott-Ehresmann (Joseph Ehresmann), Rapid City, SD; grandchildren Erin (Max) Hackmann, Cincinnati, OH; Megan (Mario) Martinez, Newfield, NY; great-grandchildren Owen and Fox Hackmann; sisters Mary Lou Kapphahn, Plymouth, MN, Judy Sharbono, St. Paul, MN; and brother Jim Gustafson, The Villages, FL.



She is preceded in death by her husband Carl; fiancé Don Becher; sisters Elayne, Laverne, Nancy; and brothers Jack, and Bill.



A celebration of Carol's life will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. There will be a gathering at 11:30 AM for family and friends, services at 12:30 PM, followed by lunch in the church square. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 2, 2019