Carol M. Jovanovich Obituary
Sauk Rapids, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Carol M. Jovanovich, age 86, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Reverend Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Carol was born on May 21, 1933 in Watkins, Minnesota to George and Margaret () Adams. She married Joseph J. Jovanovich on November 3, 1962 in Rockville. Carol was a teacher before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of both St. Patrick's Catholic Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Carol enjoyed gardening, crafting, bird watching, and needle work. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, John (Jodi) Jovanovich of Greenfield, Jim Jovanovich of Colorado Springs, CO, Jeff (Kelly) Jovanovich of Sauk Rapids, Jerry (Debra) Jovanovich of Crystal; six grandchildren; sister and brother, Betty Adams of Rockville, and Tom Adams of Popple Creek; and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2012; and son, Joseph Jovanovich, Jr. "Chip" in 2009.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
