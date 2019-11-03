|
Carol M. Meyer
St. Augusta - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, for Carol M. Meyer, age 80, of St. Augusta who passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Entombment will take place in the parish mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Parish Hall in St. Augusta. Parish prayers will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Parish Hall. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Carol was born on August 29, 1939 in St. Cloud to Donald and Hazel (Carew) Lansing. She married Paul Meyer on December 30, 1957 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Carol was a homemaker, as well as working at Mary D's Doll Shop. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
Carol enjoyed quilting and angels, reading all genres, and religion. She loved the time spent with her family, especially the grandkids.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul; children, Marty of St. Augusta, Cindy (Dan) Eisenschenk of South Haven, Randy (Jill) of Howard Lake, Sherri (Steve) Spanier of St. Cloud, Jenny (Tim) Benoit of Zimmerman, Don (Shawn) of St. Augusta, Katy of St. Augusta; daughter-in-law, Joann of Clearwater; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Della) Lansing of Monticello; sisters, Lenore Felix of Cold Spring; sister-in-law, Betty Lansing of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; son, Fred Meyer; brother James; and sisters, Mary Krenik, and Kathleen Thole; brothers-in-law, Myron Felix, George Thole, Jim Krenik.
In lieu of flowers, angel figurines are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019