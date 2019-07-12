Services
Carol Weichert Obituary
Carol Weichert

St. Cloud, MN - Carol Weichert, age 68, St. Cloud, MN died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 peacefully at her home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Star Cemetery, Star Township, Pennington County, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol was born April 15, 1951 in Thief River Falls, MN to Carl and Gertie (Sjulestad) Elg.

Survivors include her brother and sisters, LeRoy (Sharon) Elg; Marlene (Dick) Lamoureaux; Karen Siegfried; and Audrey (Charles) Russell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gladys Bourgeois.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 12, 2019
