Caroline A. Kostreba



St. Cloud - Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud for Caroline A. Kostreba, 82 who passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Benedict's Center in St. Cloud.



Caroline was born on January 9, 1937 in St. Cloud to Frank and Lavada (Stein) Kostreba Sr. and lived in St. Cloud all of her life. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee, doing crossword puzzles and word find, fishing, picking up pop cans and cleaning house. Caroline will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, infectious laugh and joy in finding change. Above all she treasured spending time with her family.



She is survived by her daughter, Anna Marie; nephew-in-law, Mike Peltz; niece, Sheila (Mike) Kascht; nephews, Shay and Cody Kostreba; sister-in-law, Nancy Kostreba; many great nieces and nephews; partner, Bruce Anderson; and many other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Jr.; infant brother, LeRoy; and niece, Char Peltz.



A heartfelt thank you to all who have provided care to Caroline.











