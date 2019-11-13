|
Caroline McAlister Bourestom
Caroline McAlister Bourestom passed away on November 8, 2019 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 86. An active community leader, she was a longtime resident of St. Cloud.
Caroline was gentle and generous, always providing encouragement to others. She lived a full life. She loved to travel, enjoyed the arts in any form, and had a passion for education, reading and life-long learning. She was an enthusiastic shopper and her talents in cooking and entertaining and were appreciated by many. Caroline's enduring grace, calming presence, charming conversation, steadfast support and practical wisdom will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Daughter of Don and Clare McAlister, Caroline Agnes grew up in Wellington, Kansas as the first of six children. She studied Occupational Therapy at Texas State College for Women. While completing her training she met Norman Bourestom, a Clinical Psychologist and Gerontologist, and they were married in 1956. Early in their careers they worked in Duluth, Minnesota; Tomah, Wisconsin; and Davenport, Iowa before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota where son Robert and daughter Melissa joined the family. After a few years in Ann Arbor, Michigan, they settled in St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1973 where she resided for 26 years.
Caroline enjoyed working with students and soon found a position as Advisor to allied health students at St. Cloud State University. She later became Assistant Director of Admissions at St. John's Prep School in Collegeville, Minnesota and then returned to St. Cloud State University where she worked on a wide range of special projects for the Office of Academic Affairs and had the opportunity to travel with several of the school's international study programs. A well-respected leader in several Central Minnesota organizations, Caroline was president of American Association of University Women, an Elder of First Presbyterian Church, and served on the Board of the Bremer Trust Company, The Minnesota Symphony, and The St. John's Boys Choir.
Caroline moved to Dallas in 1999 and was an active member the north Dallas community and of Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church where she met John Davidson and they were married in 2001.
Caroline is survived by her daughter Melissa of Dallas, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Robert and Kristan Bourestom of Carrollton, Texas; granddaughters Sarah Bourestom of Austin, Texas and Emily Bourestom of Carrollton, Texas; and her three sisters and two brothers and their families: Judith Kelly of Colleyville, Texas; Rebecca Hines of Denton Texas; Bill McAlister of Overland Park, Kansas; Tom McAlister of Wellington, Kansas; and Pam McAlister of Dallas. She was preceded in death by first husband Norman Bourestom in 1986 and second husband John Davidson in 2013.
A memorial service followed by a reception, will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church, 9800 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas.
Memorials may be directed to the Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church Library (9800 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas 75230) or the Carrollton Women's Club College Scholarship Fund (PO Box 116780, Carrollton, TX 75011).
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019