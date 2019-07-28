Resources
Sauk Rapids - Caroline Minnie (Pilantz) Evans, 88, died on June 1, 2019. Caroline was born in Sauk Rapids, MN, on June 22, 1930. She was the second oldest of nine children of Adolph Pilantz & Alma (Lepinski) Pilantz. Trinity Lutheran Church & School in St. Cloud, MN, is where she was baptized, confirmed & began her life as a Christian.

A longtime resident of Hayden Lake, ID, she also resided in Montana, Washington, Oregon, California, North Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

Caroline enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, fashion, buying and selling antiques and raising her kids. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind beautiful memories, coveted recipes and an outfit for everyday of the year.

Caroline is survived by her children, Dean (Chico,CA), Mark (Post Falls, ID), Mike (Denver, CO), and Colleen (Star, ID). She also leaves behind her siblings, Marian, LaVonne, Joyce, Robert, & Richard; 13 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph & Alma Pilantz; siblings, Sandy, Duane & Ralph; son's Douglas & Richard and her husband of 41yrs, Leon Evans.

We would like to thank Lutheran Collier Hospice (Denver, Co), and Mike Evans who lovingly opened his home to take care of his mom for the last year and a half of her life.

Caroline's favorite charities were: Union Gospel Mission (https://www.ugm.org/), Idaho Youth Ranch (https://www.youthranch.org/), and Childhood Leukemia Foundation (https://www.clf4kids.org/).



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 28, 2019
