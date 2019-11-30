|
|
Caroline T. Engelmeyer
Formerly of St. Cloud - Age 79, formerly of St. Cloud, died Saturday, November 29, 2019 at Mother of Mercy Care Center, Albany, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2nd at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday morning in the church gathering area.
Caroline Theresa Engelmeyer was born July 24, 1940 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Christ and Bertha (Herzog) Engelmeyer. He attended school in St. Rosa. Following her years in school, Caroline became a waitress, first working at Charles Café in Freeport. She then became employed as a waitress in St. Cloud. When the Holiday Inn opened, Caroline took a job waitressing in the hotel restaurant and worked there until her retirement in May 2016.
As a young lady, she was member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. At St. Rose parish, Caroline tended to all the outdoor flowers and also washed and pressed the alter linens for the church. When St. Cloud became her home, she became a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud and would attend mass at the St. Cloud VA Hospital.
Caroline can be remembered as a very hard worker and was truly excited to go to work and serve her customers. Her hobbies included doing cross stitch and embroidery and putting puzzles together. Caroline was an avid Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings fan. Being an aunt and great aunt was truly special to her and she loved her time with her nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by her sisters, Alice McKenney of St. Louis Park, Gloria (Jerry) Thomes of Little Falls, and Mary Jane (John) Klaphake of St. Rosa; and sister-in-law, Margie Engelmeyer of St. Rosa and Mary Ann Engelmeyer of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Christ and Bertha Engelmeyer; brothers, Art Engelmeyer Ron Engelmeyer, and Roger Engelmeyer; brother-in-law, Ronald McKenney; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Engelmeyer and nephew, Jack Engelmeyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019